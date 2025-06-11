Dream Weaver Takes Top Prize at 11th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament

Key Largo, FL | May 30 – June 1, 2025 – The 11th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament saw 63 teams and 231 anglers compete for over $100,000 in cash and prizes at Skippers Dockside.

Team Dream Weaver from Naples, FL claimed 1st place and $42,500, with a three-fish total of 63.3 lbs, including the tournament’s largest dolphin at 34.1 lbs, caught by Brian Weaver.

2nd place went to The Reel Deal with 56.7 lbs, winning $18,770, plus additional prizes for top senior angler and largest fish on Day 2.

Pescadito secured 3rd place with 55.4 lbs, earning $5,000.

Capcon took 4th with 53.6 lbs and $6,180, while Nuff Said rounded out the top five with 52 lbs for $3,090.

Other highlights included:

Joe Maura won $6,830 for 2nd Largest Fish (22.9 lbs).

Melissa Hughes took Top Lady Angler with a 20.6 lb dolphin.

Mason Carlton of Georgia won Top Junior Angler with a 15.9 lb fish.

of Georgia won with a 15.9 lb fish. Bonus “Fun Fish” prizes went to anglers for wahoo and tuna; no kingfish were caught, so that prize was donated to Mote Marine.

The event featured a lively kickoff party and a BBQ awards ceremony.

More info: SkippersTournaments.com