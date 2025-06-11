Dream Weaver Takes Top Prize at 11th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament

Team Dream Weaver

Key Largo, FL | May 30 – June 1, 2025 – The 11th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament saw 63 teams and 231 anglers compete for over $100,000 in cash and prizes at Skippers Dockside.

Team Dream Weaver from Naples, FL claimed 1st place and $42,500, with a three-fish total of 63.3 lbs, including the tournament’s largest dolphin at 34.1 lbs, caught by Brian Weaver.

The Reel Deal

2nd place went to The Reel Deal with 56.7 lbs, winning $18,770, plus additional prizes for top senior angler and largest fish on Day 2.

Pescadito

Pescadito secured 3rd place with 55.4 lbs, earning $5,000.

Capcon took 4th with 53.6 lbs and $6,180, while Nuff Said rounded out the top five with 52 lbs for $3,090.

Largest Fish

Other highlights included:

  • Joe Maura won $6,830 for 2nd Largest Fish (22.9 lbs).
  • Melissa Hughes took Top Lady Angler with a 20.6 lb dolphin.
  • Mason Carlton of Georgia won Top Junior Angler with a 15.9 lb fish.
  • Bonus “Fun Fish” prizes went to anglers for wahoo and tuna; no kingfish were caught, so that prize was donated to Mote Marine.
    The event featured a lively kickoff party and a BBQ awards ceremony.
Mason Carlton of Georgia won Top Junior Angler

More info: SkippersTournaments.com

Largest ladies fish
Fishing Magazine, Coastal Angler & The Angler Magazine is your leading source for freshwater fishing and saltwater fishing videos, fishing photos, saltwater fishing.