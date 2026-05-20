Drop It Like It’s Hot 🔥

By A. deGruchy

May 1st marks one of the most anticipated days in the Florida Keys: the reopening of grouper season. The Florida Keys offers a variety of grouper species, each with its own habits and appeal. Black grouper are the top prize, known for their size and power, typically found on deeper reefs and wrecks. Red grouper are more common on patch reefs and ledges and are a great target for steady action. Gag grouper show up more in deeper water and are prized for both their fight and table quality.

Grouper fishing is all about positioning and strength. These fish live in holes, ledges, and wrecks, and when they bite, they immediately try to return to structure. Success depends on getting your bait down quickly and pulling hard the second you feel a strike. There is no waiting. You either win the first few seconds or lose the fish.

Tackle matters. A heavy-duty setup using PENN conventional reels paired with strong rods gives you the drag and lifting power needed to keep fish out of the rocks. On the terminal side, circle hooks are the standard for reef fishing, improving hook placement and supporting conservation. Pair these with heavy leader and enough weight to stay pinned to the bottom. Live bait like pinfish or grunts is ideal. Bigger baits often mean bigger grouper, especially when targeting black grouper offshore.

It is also important to understand that grouper are a slow-growing species. Many take years to reach legal size, and they are particularly vulnerable during spawning periods. That is why strict regulations, seasons, and gear requirements exist. Responsible anglers follow the rules, handle fish carefully, and use tools like descending devices when releasing fish from deeper water.

Here in the Keys, your approach can vary based on conditions. Offshore trips offer a shot at larger fish in deeper water, while patch reef fishing can provide more consistent action and shorter runs. Both are productive, and the best option often depends on weather and current conditions. Show up prepared, fish hard, and respect the resource so it stays strong for years to come.

For more real-world fishing action in the Florida

Keys, follow Bean Sportfishing on YouTube.