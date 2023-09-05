By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks I hope everyone is doing well an getting ready for some good fall weather. I know for sure I am. I titled this article earlier is always better. This could go for a lot of things but in this case I’m talking about getting your kids involved in the outdoors and building a love for fishing, hunting, camping or hiking. I guess I’m a little prejudiced, but I really feel like there’s nothing you do more important than spending time with your kids when they’re young and impressionable. And I don’t think there’s a better place than in the outdoors without the distractions of all the other stuff that can pull them away.

The young man pictured in this article is Kaison and for his birthday he wanted to go on a fishing trip with his mom and dad. I absolutely love that he could have asked for anything, but he wanted to spend time with his folks fishing. And the fishing was good. He caught a variety which included walleye white bass and spotted bass. One thing I learned watching him was he has done a lot of fishing and caught on really fast to the patterns we were using.

I know I’ve said it before but I always try to make it as fun as possible when you take younger ones fishing. I take my grandkids as soon as they start wanting to go and I want to end the trip on a good note and hopefully they keep wanting to go with me. Last time I took them we decided after we pulled the boat out to park and go play in the water a little while and the 2 year old was wanting to put the boat back on and fish some more. So leave them wanting more. Also be sure to bring lots of snacks and drinks, anything to make sure they have a good time.

Right now the water is still a little warm on Fontana so start early and try to beat the heat. Trolling is still the preferred method for several species but if you’re wanting some fast action the bluegill are tearing it up close to the shoreline. TVA will start dropping the water level soon and it seems to really kickstart the bite so get them young ones out there and get them hooked.

Take care, be safe and as always take a kid fishing.

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains www.smokymountainoutdoorsunlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.