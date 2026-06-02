Early June Adventures at Merritt Reservoir, Nebraska

Photos courtesy Lance Heimes

The first light of an early June morning spilled across the rolling Sandhills as anglers launched their boats onto the waters of Merritt Reservoir near Valentine, Nebraska. Summer was beginning to settle in, bringing warm days, cool mornings, and some of the year’s best fishing opportunities.

Walleye anglers worked points, drop-offs, and underwater structure while families enjoyed steady action from crappie, bluegill, and bass along the shoreline. Northern pike lurked in the shallows, ready to surprise anyone willing to cast a lure their way. Above the lake, bald eagles and other wildlife added to the beauty of the Sandhills landscape.

As the day warmed, coolers filled with a few keeper fish and anglers swapped stories about the one that got away. The combination of productive fishing, wide-open scenery, and peaceful waters made for a perfect day outdoors.

For many visitors, an early June trip to Merritt Reservoir is more than just a fishing excursion—it’s a chance to experience one of Nebraska’s most scenic destinations and create memories that will last long after the lines are reeled in.