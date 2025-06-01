Elephants Eat Peanuts By: Capt. Paul Duffy

We all want to catch more big fish like the 30-inch plus snook, a bruiser redfish or a gator trout, especially when using artificials. But when it comes to targeting bigger fish, are bigger lures the secret? The old adage, “big bait, big fish,” certainly holds some truth, but it also comes with a few caveats.

Let’s break it down:

– Big bait = big splash. These fish don’t get big by being stupid–the bait landing can easily spook the fish off.

– Large lures come with oversized hardware. Bulky hooks and profiles can be more likely to trigger suspicion than a strike.

– Big bait strategies often mean “hero or zero” days, making for potentially long, uneventful outings.

I love chasing down giants and getting big fish to eat consistently. That’s why I take the “elephants eat peanuts” approach. Using smaller baits can bring more consistent success with big fish. Larger fish tend to feed at night. But, much like myself, if they see a tasty little mid-day appetizer, they won’t hesitate to snack!

The most effective presentations I have found is a 2.5-inch Z-Man Salty Ned Shrimp on a 1/5-ounce weedless EWG Ned Head, with a touch of Pro-Cure. This setup offers a natural profile and subtle action. Cast it into the path of a cruising redfish–where they barely need to adjust course–and you’re going to hook up. It’s about making the eat effortless. Not only will this rig tempt the giants, but it will catch fish of all sizes, keeping that drag screaming all day! Its weedless design is ideal for grass flats, potholes or working mangrove edges. The streamlined profile increases casting distance and is a perfect sight-fishing bait. The stand-up posture of the Ned Head brings the bait to life, even when at rest. On charters, I always have one of these tied up for my clients.

This is not a ground breaking approach. Many of us scale down and slow down our presentations during the winter; but, this tactic works year-round. Smaller baits, scent and a slower retrieve can dramatically increase your success on the water with both the quality and quantity of fish.

So, next time you are on the water wondering why they aren’t biting, remember; sometimes, finesse wins the fight