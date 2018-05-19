Enjoy Time On The Water With America’s Boating Club

Who doesn’t have a smile on their face when they’re spending time on the water? You can’t help yourself. Boating is the definition of getting away from it all. And getting away from it all is always more fun with friends. This is where the United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club comes in.

Enjoying your time on the water with family and friends starts with being safe and responsible while having fun. That’s what makes America’s Boating Club different than most boating organizations. For over a hundred years, the organization’s focus has been on providing unsurpassed boating safety education. But the organization’s leadership and members are passionate about a membership that doesn’t end on Sunday and doesn’t care if the calendar says it’s winter. It’s about being together and building a community through a variety of events like parties, meetings and even just getting together for no reason at all.

Driven by this passion, United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club, the country’s largest nonprofit boating organization, just launched its new logo. This is the first of several planned updates in the organization’s new brand image and identity. Changes to the organization’s website, social media platforms and collateral are expected in the coming weeks.

“We are United States Power Squadrons, but we are also America’s Boating Club,” said Gary Cheney, chief commander, United States Power Squadrons. “This is not just a name change, it describes what we do. We go boating and have fun doing it. Our squadrons are social clubs as well as providers of high quality boating education – allowing members to enjoy the sport and camaraderie of boating and any number of activities that keep us together. Togetherness is what this lifestyle is all about. We joined the organization for the boating education, but we stayed for the friends.”

Offering classes For Boaters, By Boaters in boat handling, navigation, boat maintenance, weather and related subjects, United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club serves as a virtual “yacht club” with boating and social activities for all types of recreational boaters. With over 27,000 members organized into 356 local clubs across the country, America’s Boating Club is comprised of families who contribute to their communities by promoting safe boating through education.

Members are vital to strengthening the communities they live in and know it’s important to live their values by giving back through public service and volunteer opportunities. Members provide courtesy vessel safety checks, help the NOAA’s National Ocean Service keep nautical charts accurate and organize beach cleanups.

“Our commitment is to continue learning, teaching, laughing and helping our fellow members enjoy boating,” continued Cheney. “Whether you’re passionate about cruising, racing, making new friends, volunteering in your community or learning from experienced boaters, your local squadron has the resources you need to engage your passions and, perhaps, instill some new ones.”

In February of 2017, the United States Power Squadrons announced its America’s Boating Club co-brand to its squadrons, following an almost yearlong re-naming exercise. To learn more about United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club, visit www.americasboatingclub.org.