Epic Catch: Thomas Sebestyen’s 56-Pound Permit Still Stands in the Record Books

Thomas Sebestyen set the Men’s 10-kg (20 lb) Line Class World Records with this incredible 25.49-kilogram (56-pound, 3-ounce) permit caught in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1997. 🎣 Casting a small yellow jig tipped with a shrimp, Sebestyen hooked into the fish of a lifetime. This catch was also the All-Tackle record for several years and still stands as the second largest permit in the IGFA record books.