Eric Fetchko Wins 2025 Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year Award from Center for Sportfishing Policy

Litchfield IL – May 21, 2025

Dometic Marine Segment President Eric Fetchko was honored with the 2025 Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year Award during the American Boating Congress Industry Lunch, held recently in Washington, D.C. and hosted by the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association.

This prestigious award is presented annually by the Center for Sportfishing Policy (CSP), America’s leading advocate for saltwater recreational anglers. The award was presented to Fetchko by CSP President Jeff Angers before members of the recreational boating and sportfishing industry, lobbyists, legislators, manufacturers, boating press, and others gathered for the 2025 American Boating Congress in the nation’s capital. The Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year Award is named for the legendary chairman and CEO of Grady White Boats and was established by CSP to recognize manufacturers who exemplify the spirit of conservation and leadership.

“For nearly four decades, Eric Fetchko has been helping shape the way we experience life on the water — through precision, creativity, and a vision for what’s possible,” said Angers. “His leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence have not only advanced marine technology, but they have also strengthened our entire industry,” added Angers.

This is the latest achievement in Fetchko’s illustrious career with Dometic spanning more than 39 years (dating back to Teleflex Marine and SeaStar Solutions before the acquisition by Dometic). Based in Dometic’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vancouver, British Columbia, Fetchko holds 24 U.S. Patents for cutting-edge boating products and is the driving force behind Dometic’s desire to make boating safer, more intuitive, and more enjoyable for all.

Over just the past few months, Dometic has also won a 2025 NMMA Innovation Award for its DG3 Gyrostabilizer system, earned a 2025 Employer of Choice Award from Boating Industry Canada Magazine (for the fourth consecutive year), and won a 2025 Boating Industry Top Products Award. In addition, Fetchko was recently named the 2024 Mover & Shaker of the Year, an honor presented by the leading American marine business journal Boating Industry Magazine.

“Receiving the Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year Award is a true honor — and one I share with all of the great people who make Dometic Marine Segment what it is,” said Fetchko. “On behalf of our entire company, I want to express gratitude to the Center for Sportfishing Policy. When I look at the list of industry luminaries who have won this award before me, it is truly humbling,” added Fetchko.

Past recipients of the Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year Award include industry icons such as Bill Shedd of AFTCO, Johnny Morris of Bass Pro Shops, NMMA President Thom Dammrich, Scott Deal of Maverick Boats, Joan Maxwell of Regulator Marine, Dave Pfeiffer of Shimano, Tommy Hancock of Sportsman Boats, and Pat Healy of Viking Yachts.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global outdoor tech company on a mission to make mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we empower more people to connect with nature and elevate their sense of freedom in the outdoors. We achieve this by creating smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people around the world use our products while camping and exploring nature with their cars, RVs, or boats. Our range of offerings includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts. We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2024, we reported net sales of SEK 25 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

