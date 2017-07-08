Estuary Conservation Association, by Alan Ritchie

The ECA, Wiggins Pass and the Cocohatchee Estuary – Update

2017 Estuaries Report Card: The Conservancy of Southwest Florida recently released their 2017 Estuaries Report Card that reported generally low grades for the water quality in the estuarial waters from Venice south to include the Ten Thousand Islands. This 302-page document is their third report, following up on earlier reports published in 2005 and 2011. The ECA is reviewing this report with a focus on their report methodology and its focus on the Cocohatchee Estuary and Wiggins Pass. That report focused on what they found in the water and their assessment on the impact of changes over time on wildlife habitat in and around these estuarial waters. Persons interested in learning more should log on to www.conservancy.org/reportcard.

Navigating Wiggins Pass: Based on information that the ECA has collected in recent months, the deeper water in the area of the Wiggins Pass channel is continuing to migrate slowly to the north with shoaling developing along the south side of the marked channel. The Collier County office of Coastal Zone Management is in the process of moving the channel markers to reflect the better water and these changes are expected to be completed by the end of June. Great care should be used when navigating the Wiggins Pass channel and mariners should make a specific effort to obtain “local knowledge” on the pass from other users. Recent information is usually posted just inside the door of the fuel dock office at the Cocohatchee Marina and some additional information is usually available on the ECA website at www.estuaryconservation.org. Make an effort to check these sources before navigating the pass.

Major Dredge of Wiggins Pass Expected in November, 2017: Collier County is currently working on the design and permitting for a major dredge of Wiggins Pass that is scheduled to begin on or around November 1, 2017. This dredge is expected to remove about 100,000 cubic yards of sand from the channel and significantly reduce the shoaling that normally occurs in that area. This dredge will be a part of the beach re-nourishment process and will positively impact the Barefoot Beach to the north and the Delnor-Wiggins State Park to the south of the pass. This is a good thing!!

Living with Shoaling and Shallow Water: Mariners that enjoy the Gulf of Mexico and the estuarial waters of southwest Florida for fishing and pleasure boating fully understand the extra effort needed to safely navigate these waters. The reality is that these waters are generally shallow and subject to continuous shoaling. Getting “Local Knowledge” is an extremely important responsibility of each vessel operator. Make that effort to better enjoy your experience on these beautiful waters.

# # #

Alan Ritchie is a volunteer member of the Board of the Naples-based Estuary Conservation Association (ECA).