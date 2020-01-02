Exuma Cays Announces New Fee Structure

The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) recently announced changes to user fees for the 176-square-mile Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park. Beginning Jan. 1,

The Bahamas Government’s 12 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) will be added to user fees. The new fee structures are as follows.

Daily Mooring Fee Structure

Boats up to 39’11” – $25

Boats 40’ to 49’11”- $35

Boats 50’ to 59’11’- $45

Boats 60’ to 69’11’- $70

Boats 70’ to 89’11’- $105

Boats 90’ to 119’11’- $135

Boats 120’ to 150’ – $170

Anchorage Fee Structure

Boats <90’ – 50 cents per foot, plus 12% VAT

Boats >90’ – $1 per foot, plus 12% VAT

Dive Fees- $12 per person to be collected by dive tour operator

Fees may be paid online at payexumapark.org or via cash or card at the

Waderick Wells Office. Other fees are required for kayaking and camping, film crews, research teams and commercial vessels. Contact Bahamas

National Trust at (242) 601-7438 or by email at exumapark@bnt.bs. See their website at www.bnt.bs.