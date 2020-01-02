Exuma Cays Announces New Fee Structure

The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) recently announced changes to user fees for the 176-square-mile Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park. Beginning Jan. 1,
The Bahamas Government’s 12 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) will be added to user fees. The new fee structures are as follows.
Daily Mooring Fee Structure
Boats up to 39’11” – $25
Boats 40’ to 49’11”- $35
Boats 50’ to 59’11’- $45
Boats 60’ to 69’11’- $70
Boats 70’ to 89’11’- $105
Boats 90’ to 119’11’- $135
Boats 120’ to 150’ – $170
Anchorage Fee Structure
Boats <90’ – 50 cents per foot, plus 12% VAT
Boats >90’ – $1 per foot, plus 12% VAT
Dive Fees- $12 per person to be collected by dive tour operator
Fees may be paid online at payexumapark.org or via cash or card at the
Waderick Wells Office. Other fees are required for kayaking and camping, film crews, research teams and commercial vessels. Contact Bahamas
National Trust at (242) 601-7438 or by email at exumapark@bnt.bs. See their website at www.bnt.bs.