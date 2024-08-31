Fall Fishing

By: Capt. Dave Stephens

September can be a very special month on Charlotte Harbor as we are getting into the transition from summer to fall. This means a lot of activities are going on, from fish that depend on a food source to migrate or getting ready for possibly winter. Don’t get me wrong, we are not in no way discussing winter yet! Large schools of lady fish are running the bars feeding on glass minnows, and in return the feeding frenzy calls in tarpon looking to fatten up to migrate. Finding a frenzy like this is like finding a gold mine and there is so much going on, you almost don’t want to fish. It’s actually pretty cool just sitting back watching Mother Nature do her thing!

Without a doubt the number one fishery that people have been waiting for, has to be red fish. This is another fishery that relies on mullet. Reds love crustaceans, so any school of fish that swim around stirring up the bottom is going to call in the red fish. Locating large schools of mullet on the local bars is key to finding feeding reds, and if you do find the mullet, more than likely you will find the reds. This is the time of year the harbor is full of life, mostly life that’s trying to ensure that the next generation lives a prosperous life. We often think of spring as the best time to fish, however I believe the fall is probably my favorite time, and the fish that survived the summer are getting ready for winter. Just a reminder, they did not make it this far by not being aggressive!

If you would like to experience some of Southwest Florida’s finest fishing? Give us a call or send an email. All of our charters are private and customized to fit you and your party’s needs.