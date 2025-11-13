Fall Frenzy

By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks I hope all is well. These cooler temperatures have gotten the fish feeding. Seeing some top water bite going on and some really big pigs feeding in the 30 to 60 ft range. As I write this we haven’t experienced a lake turnover, but it’s coming soon and that will slow things up for a few days. But for the most part we should be set for some good fishing for a while.

Trolling on Fontana has been great these last months. Some fish are being caught casting to breaking fish using a variety of jerk baits a spinner baits. The big girls are hitting both live minnows, spoons and deep diving plugs, as well as worms and soft plastics fished on drop shot rigs . Most of the catch has been spotted bass but a few walleye smallmouth an yellow perch are being caught.

Color season has been beautiful this year. God has really shown out, painting our mountain foliage with such vibrant colors. It’s so amazing. The water is still steadily dropping but should level out soon. This is an amazing time to take kids as the temperature is great, as well as the bite.

Get out there and, as always, take a kid fishing!