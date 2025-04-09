Fellsmere Reservoir: From Farmland to World Class Fishery!

Headwaters Lake (Fellsmere Reservoir) is a 10,000-acre manmade lake located in Indian River County, adjacent to Stick Marsh/Farm 13. In the early 20th century, this area was drained for agriculture. In 2015, the St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD) purchased the land and began flooding it to aid in flood control and nutrient removal for the Upper St. Johns River Basin.

Before flooding, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and SJRWMD collaborated on extensive habitat and fisheries restoration projects to enhance fish and wildlife habitats and create a premier fishing destination. Between 2011 and 2014, FWC invested $1.35 million in habitat enhancements at Headwaters, including shaping the lakebed with varied elevations such as holes, trenches, drop-offs, humps, and islands.

Following the flooding in 2016, FWC stocked the lake with 1 million Florida bass fingerlings, 145,000 black crappie, 374,000 redear sunfish, and 345,000 bluegill to rapidly establish a thriving sportfish population.