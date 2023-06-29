Finding And Fishing Summer Ledges

By Brandon Lester

I grew up fishing lakes known for large schools of bass that spend the summer months offshore. When we get into the summer and the water temperature starts hitting 80 degrees, it is a safe bet that fish are going to be on offshore structure like ledges, humps and dropoffs. I start looking on main lake areas, on the lower half of the lake, where most of the good summer ledges are.

Using the mapping on my Lowrance electronics, I search for places that top out from 12 to 20 feet and drop down to anywhere from 50-60 feet.

Bass will start heading out there when the water gets to 70 degrees, but when it hits 80 they will definitely be out there. They spawn with a water temperature of 62 to 64 degrees, so as the water warms after the spawn they will start heading that way. Some fish stay shallow all year. The ones that move out will definitely be schooled up on the ledges as the temperatures approach 80 degrees.

The biggest deal is finding the depth range of the fish. When they first arrive on offshore structure, they like 12 to 17 feet. The longer they’re there, the deeper they’ll move. It could take a week or a month, but they’ll drop down into 18 to 25 feet and maybe even as deep as 30 feet. To find the depth range of the fish, I will graph and look for the bait and then the fish. Usually I can see the bass on my Raymarine units, but I will often fish around a big school of bait in case the bass are hiding right under the thick bait.

If I don’t see bait or bass, I won’t make a cast. Electronics are too good these days to fish places just because there were fish there at some point in the past. I always start with a moving bait, such as a deep-diving crankbait, to see if I can get the fish fired up. The biggest ones in the school will bite a crankbait.

I like a Strike King 6XD and 8XD fished on a MHX CB907 cranking rod that I built myself with supplies from Mud Hole. I always put new Mustad hooks on the baits. I prefer #2 KVD Triple Grip trebles. I use 10- to 12-pound Vicious fluorocarbon for the 6XD and 15- to 17-pound on the 8XD. I like a slower 5:4:1 gear ratio reel to help crankbaits dive to their deepest depths.

When those fish start grouping up out on the ledges, you can really have a lot of fun. Hundred-fish days are possible, and I get excited just thinking about it. When that water temp gets close to 80, it is time to get out deep and get healthy in a hurry come tournament day.