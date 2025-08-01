Finding Rainbows in the Gold City: Fishing in Dahlonega, GA

By Daniel Bowman

The familiar quote “There’s gold in them thar hills” is often remembered as a humorous line from Saturday morning cartoons—thanks to characters like Yosemite Sam—but few realize that this phrase actually originated right here on the steps of the downtown Dahlonega courthouse over 175 years ago. At the time, it was a plea to local gold miners to stay in Dahlonega rather than head west to California, as Georgia’s gold rush began to fade and the California rush took off. These days, there may still be gold in the hills of Lumpkin County—but it’s the rainbows, browns, and brook trout that are the true jewels of our mountain streams. Trout fishing in this corner of the Southern Appalachians is a rush of its own for anyone willing to go looking.

Watersheds & Wild Waters

Dahlonega is surrounded by two primary watersheds feeding the main rivers of the area: the Etowah River and the Chestatee River. Both are excellent fisheries. Trout dominate the headwaters, while striper and bass become the main targets in the lower reaches. But today, we’re focusing on trout—and where to go, what to use, and how to make the most of your next visit to the Gold City.

Where to Go

Dicks Creek–

One of the main tributaries to the Chestatee River, Dicks Creek boasts a healthy population of both rainbow and brown trout, thanks to regular stockings by Georgia DNR and a thriving wild population in the upper reaches.

Directions: From Dahlonega, take US 19N to Stone pile Gap. Stay right on US 19 for about 5 miles. Turn left onto Dicks Creek Road just before Turners Corner. Public access begins about 2.5 miles in, where the pavement ends and the gravel road begins. The best fishing starts below the confluence with Waters Creek and continues upstream.

Nimble will Creek–

One of the most significant tributaries in the Etowah watershed, Nimble will Creek holds both rainbow and brown trout, with a mix of stocked and wild fish. Like Dicks Creek, there’s excellent public access within the Chattahoochee National Forest. Georgia DNR stocks this creek heavily, particularly in spring and early summer, making it a great spot for consistent action.

Directions: From downtown Dahlonega, head west on Hwy 52 (North Chestatee Street). Follow Hwy 52W for about 8 miles, then turn right onto Nimble will Road. Continue 2.3 miles to Nimble will Church on your right. Stay straight on the unpaved Forest Service Road 28-2. After 2.2 miles, you’ll enter national forest land and reach public access to Nimble will Creek.

Private Access (with Bowman Fly Fishing)

Bowman Fly Fishing offers both guided and unguided trips on exclusive, trophy-managed sections of the Etowah River and Nimble will Creek, just 15 minutes from downtown Dahlonega. The private season runs from September 20 – June 15, with cooler months offering your best shot at landing a trophy rainbow or brown trout. Bring a heavier rod—you’ll need it.

Recommended Flies

• #14–16 Parachute Adams

• #14 Tan Elk Hair Caddis

• #16–20 Flashback Pheasant Tail Nymphs

• #14–16 Prince Nymphs

• #8–14 Coffee/Brown Pat’s Rubber Legs

• #12 San Juan Worm

What to Know

• Regulations: Georgia state trout regulations apply. No special lure restrictions.

• Limits: 8 trout per person per day, no size limit.

• Licensing: A Georgia fishing license plus a trout license is required for all anglers aged 16 and older.

Daniel Bowman is the owner and founder of Bowman Outdoors and Bowman Fly Fishing, based in Dahlonega, Georgia. He has spent the past decade guiding anglers across North Georgia, North Carolina, and East Tennessee, and has been operating Bowman Fly Fishing since 2017. In late April 2024, Daniel opened Bowman Outdoors, Dahlonega’s local fly shop—a long-time dream brought to life by his love for the outdoors and sharing it with others. When he’s not on the water with guests or behind the counter at the shop, Daniel enjoys spending time outside with his wife and two kids, hunting in the fall, and chasing fish wherever they swim. His deep passion for the outdoors and the positive impact of time spent outside is what inspires him to share it with others.