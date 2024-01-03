Fired Up Offshore Forecast – January 2024

Hopefully, everyone’s holidays and New Years were awesome and safe! Fired-Up Fishing Charters wants to thank everyone who helped us this past year. Without our fishing community being so friendly to one another all the time, fishing would be way more difficult. Part of doing well out front is knowing where they’re chewing and sometimes relying on the help from fellow captains. Thank You!

Besides the weather being the biggest factor in January, fishing is normally really good. The kingfish run should continue to do well. This is also the time that sailfish and wahoo get a little better out deep. We don’t have the run that down south gets, but it is pretty decent if you can target them. Looking at charter catch pictures from last year – we had a few good days of mahi too so set your trolling spread accordingly.

Don’t forget grouper closes this month. Please be sure to follow up on all the regulations. It is tough when regulations are constantly changing and normally the enforcers don’t know the rules themselves. If the wind allows you to at least fish the beach, you may come across sea trout, whiting and croakers to keep you and the kids occupied. Take advantage of the few good days we’re going to see and get out there and catch some fish!

