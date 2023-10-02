Fired Up Offshore Forecast – October 2023

For those of you that have been waiting to catch something different, other than kings and tarpon, or I should say, take some fish home for dinner. Wait no longer – the fall run is upon us. This is a great time of year to target the fish that migrated north in the springtime that now migrate back south. Mahi, wahoo, blackfin tuna and sailfish will begin to show up. We already started seeing many mahi-mahis hit the fish boards and many blackfins. Nothing huge but a few decent ones for sure. King fishing starts to heat up again as well. November is historically the timeframe that the larger bait schools come in this is when they start to show up.

The fall run is generally not as great as the spring run but it’s still usually awesome fishing. It seems like many fish are being caught shallow and on slow trolled live bunker while king fishing. Now is the time

to start rigging your ballyhoo and concentrating on the temperature breaks and weed lines again. Start out in 100 foot or so then go deeper. Don’t pass fish to find fish. Be sure to put out some naked ballyhoo for the sails. And don’t forget the shotgun rig. Wire rigged and sent way out there, black and purples work well

Continue to use live bunker and mullet working the regular reefs. Don’t pass up the wrecks. Chances are if there’s piles of bait on it then something’s there. I had a slow day last week and decided to go try a wreck. The water was boiling with small sardines. My first pass through it was doubled up with a fat king and bonita. Then it was a bonita fire fight. Was a lot of fun! Excellent fish to make strip baits with and of course eating! (You eat tuna, right?

Beach fishing is heating up as well. I know many are taking advantage of the nice weather and bait on the beaches right now. Catching pompano, flounder, snook and whiting. Sharking from the beach is going off too. The fall mullet run is in full swing.