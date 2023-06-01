Fired Up Offshore Forecast – June 2023

From the beach to deeper reefs – tarpon, jack crevalle, bonita, Spanish mackerel and kingfish have all been close to the beach in the 20 to 40 feet depths. We have been having a lot of fun on light tackle with all these power hitting fish. Use live bunker hooked through the nostrils on 50 lb. fluorocarbon leader with an 8/0 circle hook. If you start getting cut off a lot, then it is time to put the wired stinger rigs on for those toothy kings. Keep a jig ready for cobia when you see or mark the bait out there as this is the time of year, they start to show up on the bait pods just off the beach. The bunker (pogies, Atlantic Menhaden) has finally been showing up with better consistency. Just look where the fleet is in the morning, and you can’t miss them.

The near shore reefs of Pelican and 8A have been great for the early morning king bite. Use your stinger rigs and live bunker for the best catch. In the last few weeks there has been wahoo, black fin tuna, mahi-mahi and a handful of cobias all caught on king rigs in the same area. Offshore has been good as well for mahi, many fish have been caught from 140-180 feet and some days past 500 feet, It’s just a day-to-day thing and up to the winds and weather as usual. The basic ballyhoo rigs and skirts have been the key. Smaller skirts work better. Pink seems to be the key.

Bottom fishing has also been awesome. Pinfish and croakers are a great bait for that. Fish the offshore reefs on 21 fathom and 27 fathom and if you have any of the wrecks that’s a good start too. Don’t forget about the amber jacks. Good luck and have a great June from your premier fishing guide charters of Cocoa Beach, Port Canaveral, and Orlando Florida. www.firedupcharters.com