I caught this 57” Cobia in Offshore wreck – Port Canaveral.

Pulled up on a wreck and saw a lot of activity in the mid column. Used a Hookupbait jig (HUB) and caught a small grunt fish- then fly lined it while my son and I concentrated on the wreck. – not 5 minutes later I was on a hard fight for 15 minutes on 40 lb mono- what a fantastic experience for my first Cobia!