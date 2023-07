I caught this Maybe 5 pounds Bonnethead shark in Tampa Bay Skyway Bridge.

Our (boyfriend and girlfriend) first time out on the Tampa bay to do some fishing and I caught a bonnethead shark, was the first catch and can imagine how exciting it was especially since I don’t really know how to fish lol. We caught 2 bonnethead sharks, a yellowtail snapper and 2 blue grunts. All on frozen shrimp