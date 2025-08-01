Fish Fry in Cornmeal and Homemade Tartar Sauce

Most of us prefer our fish fresh as opposed to frozen. However, if you have fish in the freezer and your looking for a tasty way to prep it, here is a great and simple way to serve it–fried in cornmeal.

Ingredients:

For tartar sauce

o 1 cup mayonnaise

o 1 tablespoon finely chopped onion, I use sweet Vidalia

o 1 tablespoon sweet relish

For fish

o 1 cup stone ground yellow cornmeal (not coarse)

o 3/4 teaspoon salt

o 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

o 2 eggs

o 1/4 cup milk

o 4 fish fillets

o 3/4 cup vegetable oil

Directions:

Make tartar sauce

Pulse all tartar sauce ingredients in a blender or by hand which ever suits you. I do it by hand because I like it a little chunky.

Cook fish

Stir together cornmeal, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a shallow bowl.

Lightly beat eggs and milk together in another shallow bowl.

Pat fish dry and dip fillets, one at a time, in the egg mixture. Dredge in cornmeal until evenly coated.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot but not smoking. Fry fillets two at a time, turning over once until golden and just cooked through (two to three minutes per side depending on thickness). Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Serve fish with tartar sauce and lemon.