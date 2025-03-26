Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – April 2025

What a month it was for surf fishing on the Space Coast during the month of March! It was an all out bonanza of pompano, whiting, bluefish and sharks. The weather played an integral role in heating up the chilly waters to the ideal temperature for the base species to flourish. Not to mention, the wind held up its end of the bargain by creating smooth seas and optimal water clarity. Looking forward to April we can expect to continue to see a hot spring bite until the seaweed may possibly take hold.

Traditionally, in years past, April is a phenomenal time for surf fishing enthusiasts in the Central Florida region. Expect to see catches of pompano, large whiting, bluefish and blacktip sharks. Warming waters will also trigger species-specific bites for founder and snook. This is the time of year you’ll start to see “surprise” catches of these species, and even tarpon cruising the surf. It’s all dependent on how fast and sustained the eaters warm.

The only caveat to the entire experience would be the onslaught of seaweed that has daunted our region in years past. If one can remember, the past two to three years have left us scratching our heads at the insurmountable and record-breaking masses of seaweed washed up on local beaches. This, in turn, creates a challenge and sometimes impenetrable obstacle to fishing the surf. We can only hope this year doesn’t hammer us with layers of seaweed that halt all surf fishing in its tracks.

Strategies going into April surf fishing won’t change much from March fishing methods. With that being said though, I would encourage those to diversify setups in terms of adding live bait setups and casting lures to the mix. This, in part, is due to the fact we will see flounder in the first trough, snook perusing those same areas, and even tarpon in the second trough. The best baits will be live mullet or croakers. Contrary the best casting lures will be shallow diving plugs, swim baits and soft plastic jigs. Enjoy the season and catch them up!

If you have any questions on tactics or want to learn, feel free to give me a call at (321) 205-4672.

