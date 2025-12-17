Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – January 2026

January on Florida’s Space Coast might not bring the warmest days of the year, but it delivers some of the most consistent and rewarding surf fishing we get all season. Cold fronts and north winds push cleaner water, ideal temperature ranges and predictable migratory patterns. If you’re willing to brave some brisk mornings on Cocoa Beach, Playalinda, Melbourne Beach, or Satellite Beach, January can be downright electric.

This month is all about timing your trips around fronts and reading the water. The surf typically settles into longer, cleaner patterns after big winter blows. Look for shades of green and blue for ideal water clarity. Northerly swells groom the sandbars and deepen those inside pockets, and those pockets along with the outer sandbars are where the fish will stack up.

Pompano fishing in January is easily the top species to target, and this is the stretch of the season when we see the most reliable numbers. The bigger migratory schools push south until they settle into our Brevard breaks, and when the water temp hangs between 66-73 degrees, they feed aggressively. Fresh shrimp, sand fleas, and Fishbites in pink shrimp or chartreuse clam are the staples. If you can find live sand fleas then opportunities skyrocket.Expect pompano to hold on the backside of the first bar on the lower tides and inside the first and second trough on the higher tides. I’ve had plenty of clients limit out without ever casting past 50 yards when the water is clean and the tide is full. Look for eddies, holes and runouts to target feeding fish.

Whiting and bluefish will make up most of the “in-between pomp bites” action. These fish school tight in winter, and a well-placed double-drop rig sweetened with small baits can produce in rapid-fire fashion. This is fantastic fishing for families, new anglers, and anyone looking to fill a cooler with mild, flaky fillets.

Black drum also peak in January and February, especially in the first trough. Fresh cut shrimp or small crabs cast tight can turn up some real bruisers. If the water gets cloudy and churned, drum activity remains steady as their sense of smell is keen.

Furthermore, January is a solid month for bluefish and mackerel whenever the water stays above 64 degrees and glass minnows are present. Metal spoons, got-cha plugs and fast retrieves will keep your rod bent. These fish move fast with the fronts, so when you see birds diving tight to shore, grab a casting rod.

If you’re planning a trip or want hands-on instruction, I’m on the beach daily running surf fishing charters. January is one of my favorite months due to the steady action, cooler temperatures, and some of the best pompano fishing of the year. Hope to see you out there on the sand!

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672