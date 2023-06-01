Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – June 2023

Surf fishing anglers along the Space Coast enjoyed great fishing in May, making for a pleasant surprise because the major concentrations of anticipated seaweed had little effect. Furthermore, the water clarity provided optimal conditions certain days, resulting in excellent catches. Pompano, whiting, bluefish, black drum and blacktip sharks made the highlight reel for species.

Moving into the month of June, surf fishing anglers can expect similar results if conditions persist. Summertime surf fishing depends on many factors, including seaweed, trade winds and water clarity. Contingent on the record size seaweed formation that’s moving through the Caribbean, the effects of wind and current will dictate the impact on our local beaches. With that being said, at this point in time it’s looking encouraging for the summer surf fishing season.

Look for residential and migratory pompano to continue frequenting Space Coast beaches, including Cocoa Beach, Melbourne Beach and Indiatlantic. Finding optimal water clarity will continue to be the key factor in finding pompano in the surf. Pompano rigs with chartreuse floats and Fishbites tipped with fresh shrimp, sandfleas or clams will be the go-to combination. In addition, be sure to fish runouts, troughs and outside the sandbar to maximize these opportunities.

Snook fishing looks to continue to heat up as we lead into the warmer months along the Central East Coast region. Live bait fishing and artificial lures worked in the first and second trough produce the best results. Fish the tide changes as well as first and last light for best results. In addition, be sure your live bait presentation is up to par, meaning use less weight in calmer surf conditions and pitch baits just outside the first trough. Work live mullet, croakers or pinfish through the trough all the way through to the shoreline. Oftentimes snook, along with other predatory fish, use these depth changes to ambush bait. Countless times I’ve caught snook right at my feet just before resetting and casting back out. Knowing this will lead you to not pulling the bait out too early as there may be a hungry snook chasing your bait into shore.

If you’re in pursuit of sharks, then June will satisfy your appetite. Blacktip sharks along with lemon sharks and sandbar sharks become very active with warmer water. Fresh chunked baits as well as live surf-caught fish are the key to success. Rig your baits on heavy duty leaders with 80 lb. braid mainline to ensure you get your catch to the shore. Be sure to have your shore fishing shark permit in hand, which can be obtained free of charge through the FWC website at myfwc.com.

Have a great time pursuing your catches and tight lines!

