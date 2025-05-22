Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – June 2025

Surf fishing enthusiasts can rejoice in knowing that the “big fish” species will be on the prowl in June! These named species include snook, tarpon and sharks. As summertime water temperatures take hold, these species will become more active than ever. Look for concentrations of bait and clean water to hold the best fishing. Furthermore, the seaweed will come and go and should be noted for the best opportunities to keep baits in the strike zone.

Live bait options, including live mullet, pig fish, mojarra and shrimp will be the best choices. Fish these live baits free lined or with a small sinker such as a split shot for optimal presentation. You won’t need to cast out very far, therefore light tackle options prove suitable for the task. Reel sizes such as the 4000-6000 range will do the job perfectly.

The recommended surf fishing tackle for enticing snook and tarpon should also be noted. For instance, use circle hooks ranging from 3/0 to 6/0 depending on the live bait size. Pair these hooks with fluorocarbon leader from 30-60 pounds. Circle hooks ensure the fish is properly hooked in the corner of the mouth. This is critical for the health of the fish as it’s catch and release this time of year. Also, it makes sure you don’t hook the fish deeply which will cause abrasion to your line and increase the likelihood of breaking off an acrobatic tarpon.

For those targeting sharks in the surf it’s also a great time to catch and release these amazing specimen. Fresh cut bait and even topwater lures work when the sharks are in a frenzy. Look for bait likes and crashing sharks for the ideal opportunity. Secondarily, one could soak cut baits with a designated shark rig if you want a more relaxed approach.

Enjoy the summer season and get out there to catch a trophy.

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672