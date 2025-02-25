Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – March 2025

Marching into the Brevard spring surf fishing scene equates to amazing catches combined with phenomenal weather. There’s nothing like surf fishing on the Space Coast in the month of March. The water temperatures will dictate what’s biting on specific days and weeks but, rest assured, there’s a plethora of options in store. Expect to catch pompano, whiting, black drum and sharks during the spring blitz of warming water temperatures.

The month of March typically marks a period of time where water temperatures activate multiple species along the Brevard County coast. For example, shark fishing will be at it’s peak season with the spring migration of black tip sharks and spinner sharks. We target catch and release sharks by way of specific shark fishing equipment. Fresh chunked bait will be the key to enticing these predatory species to bite. Once you’ve hooked up, be sure to apply maximum drag pressure to expedite the battle and ensure a quick, healthy release.

Pompano will be another species to target in the spring surf. The best methods for catching pompano will be the use of traditional pompano rigs. Rigs using a variant of floats and beads will be the ticket to success. For example, using bright colors like chartreuse or pink help these fish find the baits with their keen eyesight. Furthermore, the baits of choice will consist of sand fleas, fresh shrimp, clams and crab knuckles.

The key to targeting pompano in the surf will be to find clean water. Identifying shades of green and blue water make it more probable for pompano to be in the area. This is a result of pompano’s preference to hunt for food in the areas that contain the clear water. Meaning, if you see brown, dirty water then your best bet is to check other beaches for more prominent shades of clarity.

Hands down, some of the best fishing for whiting occurs in March as well. Whiting are, by far, one of the most under appreciated species that roams the surf, possibly because they lack the size of other fish. But I’ll be the first to say that they’re an absolute blast to catch—and even better to eat. Their slender body structure makes them easy to filet and the white flakey meat pairs with any dish it’s accompanied by. Using the same methods for pompano as mentioned above will lead to successful outings targeting whiting. But, with that being said, make sure to cast rigs close to shore and beyond the sandbar to find where whiting are feeding. Sometimes they may be feeding right at the shoreline where the crustaceans are being pulled off the beach.

