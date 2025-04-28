Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – May 2025

May ignites an exciting time of year for spring surf fishing anglers. Look for a new cast of characters to be perusing the shore bound waters. Expect to see flounder, pompano, snook, sharks and tarpon. Below we will discuss the best ways to target fish in the surf for the month of May.

What makes the month of May so special? During this time of year the increasing water temperatures lead the way for the summer conditions. While the month of May is typically categorized as a transitional period, you’ll still be able to catch winter species such as pompano, whiting and bluefish. But take note that snook, flounder and tarpon will also be available. Therefore, the best approach will be a diversified variety of equipment and tactics to target the various species.

For example, the use of a spin casting rod is a tool to add to your surf fishing arsenal. Include swim baits, casting plugs and soft plastics to target predatory species in the first and second trough. This can be accomplished while fishing for pompano and whiting with traditional surf fishing setups.

By walking the shores and casting said lures 45 degrees from the shore, you position yourself to catch snook and flounder with higher probability by keeping your lure in the strike zone longer. The predatory species named above will be quick to ambush, reacting in an instant bite and immediate hook set. So be ready and make sure to keep pressure to coax these fish into the shoreline.

Take note that the majority of large pompano schools will already be way north of the Central East Coast region. But that’s not to say there aren’t resident fish in the area, meaning there’s a great possibility to catch pompano year round on the Space Coast beaches. Use traditional pompano rigs with chartreuse floats and purple beads. Furthermore, the best baits of choice will be live sand fleas, fresh cut shrimp and clams. Get out there and have a ball in this exciting surf fishery.

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672