Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – December 2025

December is more than a season filled with holidays and family gatherings—it also marks a peak time for surf fishing enthusiasts along the Space Coast. This month is especially notable for the much-anticipated pompano run, an event eagerly awaited by local anglers each year.

Pompano fishing in Florida is regarded as the pinnacle species for surf fisherman along the coastline. Why is that? For one, pompano are a delicious table fare fish with buttery succulent meat. Additionally, they are an incredibly hard fighting fish for their size and run in schools, so there’s always a chance you can hit the jackpot!

In order to catch pompano it’s important to understand that they are fast, elusive and finicky eaters. Now that doesn’t sound encouraging to novice anglers, but for these very reasons they are one of my favorite fish in the world to catch. Who doesn’t love a challenge, right? On the other hand, pompano can be caught from the shore of the beach by anyone willing to invest time and energy. So, on that front, they are an accessible species to catch for all shore-bound anglers. Furthermore, it doesn’t take a lot of expensive equipment to take part in the fishery.

Pompano primarily like to feed in clean water. Look for shades of water that are blue and green. Dirty, muddy water will deter them from feeding and inhabiting an area. Pompano are fast which means they can be there one day and gone the next. Fish different areas or different days of the month to increase your probability of striking gold. In addition, pompano eat a variety of rigs and baits, so a diversified setup will keep your chances in the higher percentile.

The best pompano surf fishing tactics include multiple surf rods and reels, and implementing a variety of multicolored floats and beads on the standard pompano rig. In addition, sand fleas, shrimp, clams and Fishbites are the best baits for pompano fishing. Cast in a staggered pattern from the shoreline to cover the first trough, second trough and outer sandbar areas. This, once again, ensures you can cover more territory where pompano may be feeding. Fish runoffs, troughs, holes and sandbars to find the best pompano fishing on the beach.

Enjoy the celebratory time of year with family and friends, and what better way than to take them surf fishing! We also provide gift certificates if you want to give someone the present of learning expert surf fishing tactics and a fun day on the beach.

Happy holidays!

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672