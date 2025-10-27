Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – November 2025

November is a transitional month on the Space Coast, and the fishing conditions change quickly as the weather shifts. The first cold fronts of the season push fish like pompano and whiting closer to shore, while bluefish, sharks and jack crevalle remain abundant. Our guides keep a close eye on water temperatures and conditions to adjust strategies for optimal results.

Fishing in November is all about reading the water and tides, as we say at Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters. A clean, blue/green water color will increase your chances of success, especially when targeting pompano and whiting. But when conditions change, such as murky water after high seas or south winds, it’s important to adjust your approach.

Key tips for this time of year include fishing the first and second sandbars, as well as concentrating on incoming tides when fish tend to move closer to shore. This is especially important for anglers that lack the equipment and expertise to cast beyond the outside sandbar.

Best Species to Target by Region

• Melbourne & Indialantic: This area offers reliable action for species like whiting, croaker, and the occasional keeper pompano. Anglers should focus on the first trough or near sandbar cuts with light tackle rigs—size #2 to #4 hooks work best for whiting and croaker. For black drum, try using cut baits or blue crab knuckles fished deeper in the trough zones. In addition, Fishbites artificial scented baits paired or stand alone work great for the species listed above.

• Cocoa Beach: Cocoa Beach is undoubtedly one of the top surf fishing destinations in November. With its consistent catches of pompano, whiting and bluefish, along with increased shark activity, this area offers something for everyone. We recommend running a mixed setup—light tackle rods for whiting and pompano, and heavier rods rigged with cut bait or shark rigs for bigger fish like bluefish and sharks. When you fish Cocoa Beach, it’s all about versatility. Fishing near the jetty or troughs is often productive, but be sure to look for areas with clean, clear water for the best results.

Tactics and Baits

Baits: Fresh shrimp, sand fleas and FishBites are excellent for whiting and pompano, while bluefish and sharks are best targeted with cut bait, such as mullet or menhaden. Our guides recommend using lively baits, especially around the sandbars and troughs where predators tend to hunt.

Timing: The two hours before and after high tide are prime feeding times for surf fish. Early morning and late afternoon also tend to offer calmer conditions, making it easier to spot fish.

The Local Expert Advantage

For those looking to make the most of their surf fishing experience, it’s best to book with the local expert, Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters. Our team of seasoned guides specializes in adapting to the ever-changing conditions of the Space Coast surf, ensuring clients are fishing at the right locations and with the best rigs and baits.

Booking a guided trip with Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters offers several benefits. Our guides are familiar with every nook and cranny of Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and Sebastian Inlet, and there’s no need to bring your own tackle or baits—we provide all the necessary gear and even help with casting and rigging tips. We run rods for both smaller fish and larger predators, allowing you to target a variety of species in one trip and, whether you’re a seasoned angler or a beginner, we tailor the trip to your skill level, ensuring everyone has a great time.

