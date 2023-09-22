Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – October 2023

What’s with this weather? That can be the subject of deliberation for surf fisherman during the month of October. Based on the winds and sea conditions, the patterns begin to become inconsistent compared to the summer months. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. For one, it really fires up the movement of the fall mullet run. Furthermore, it depicts a “changing of the guard” as we see different species pulse in with the changing water temperatures.

So where does that leave the everyday surf fisherman? Flexibility is key for the month of October in terms of surf fishing the Space Coast. One day you could target snook, flounder and tarpon in the first trough; the next day possibly looking for black drum, pompano or bluefish using pompano rigs. The conditions will dictate how each day or week should be approached, which leads me right into what conditions to look for in terms of how to most effectively spend your time surf fishing.

There are three variables that are of the utmost importance to consider when surf fishing: water clarity, water temperature and sea conditions. Observations of these variables will help you determine the particular approach leading to the highest probability of success. For example, high winds and dirty water would lead me to live baiting or casting lures in the trough for snook, tarpon and flounder. Whereas calm seas and clean water would lead me to implement a multiple rod setup consisting of live bait, pompano rigs with Fishbites and sand fleas along with a casting rod to work the shoreline. Making use of the diversified setups will lead surf anglers to increased opportunities to catch a large variety in short order.

Pay special attention to the water temperatures! First of all, late October marks the early signs of our Space Coast pompano run. When the water temperatures begin to reach the mid to low 70’s you can bet pompano are already on the way if not already having reached to northern regions of Brevard County. Experienced surf fishing anglers privy to their homework will be ready for the prized pompano influx. Nonetheless, have your tackle ready for the opportunity as we know sometimes it can be short lived when a bite is hot. Fish multiple areas looking for those early signs of the pompano run and you just might strike gold early.

Lastly, the shark fishing will continue to be nothing short of phenomenal. Due to an all-out assault of baitfish and predators in the water, it’s peak season for shark activity. Space Coast shark fishing charters make for a great way to make a memory and catch an apex sport fish. With the speed to thrill and the acrobatic jumps to boot, it’s a one-stop shop for a family fishing highlight.

In conclusion, October brings forth a changing of the guard with a wide array of species on tap. So grab your surf fishing gear and hit the beaches for fun in the sun!

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672