Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – October 2024

Winds and sea condition patterns become inconsistent in October, compared to the summer months, so flexibility is key for the month of October in terms of surf fishing the Space Coast. One day you could target snook, flounder and tarpon in the first trough, the next day you might look for black drum, pompano or bluefish using pompano rigs.

The conditions will dictate how each day or week should be approached this month. Observe water clarity, water temperature and sea conditions to determine the particular approach for the highest probability of success. For example, high winds and dirty water would lead me to live baiting or casting lures in the trough for snook, tarpon and flounder, as opposed to calm seas and clean water which would lead me to implement a multiple rod setup consisting of live bait, pompano rigs with Fishbites and sand fleas, and a casting rod to work the shoreline. Diversified setups lead to increased opportunities to catch a large variety in short order.

Pay special attention to the water temperatures. Late October marks the early signs of our Space Coast pompano run. When the water temperatures begin to reach the mid to low 70’s you can bet those fish are already on the way, if not already at the northern regions of Brevard County. Experienced surf fishing anglers will be ready for the inbound prized pompano. Have your tackle ready, as we know the opportunity can be short lived when a bite is hot. Fish multiple areas looking for those early signs of the pompano run and you just might strike gold early.

Finally, due to an all out assault of baitfish and predators in the water it’s peak season for shark activity. Space Coast shark fishing charters make for a great way to make a memory and catch an apex sport fish. With the acrobatic jumps and the speed to thrill, it’s a one stop shop for a family fishing adventure.

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672