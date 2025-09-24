Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – October 2025

As the fall season takes hold along Florida’s Space Coast, transition brings opportunity for multiple target species. This is the month when cooler water temps, shorter days, and migrating baitfish set the table for an action-packed bite from the sand.

Whether you’re a seasoned surf angler or just getting your feet wet, October offers great water quality and temperatures, and it’s the time Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters starts gearing up for the full-on fall frenzy.

Fall Pompano Start Showing Up

One of the most anticipated arrivals in October is the early wave of Florida pompano. These highly-prized fish are beginning their southern migration from the northern Gulf and Atlantic, and many stop off the Space Coast beaches to feed. While November often brings the peak of the run, October offers a shot at larger “first-run” pompano; they’re usually scattered—but aggressive. Look for them on the rising tide during calm surf days. Target deeper cuts and sloughs between the sandbars with Fishbites (pink shrimp or electric chicken), sand fleas or fresh shrimp. A double-drop pompano rig with bright floats—orange, chartreuse, or pink—increases visibility and attracts bites in the stirred-up water.

Whiting and Croaker Bite is Strong

While pompano may still be hit or miss early in the month, whiting and croaker provide steady action throughout October. These two species are often found tight to the shore—especially around the first trough—and are a great option for anglers of all ages.

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters recommends light tackle setups with #2 or #4 circle hooks and clam or shrimp-flavored Fishbites. On calmer days, a 1-2 oz pyramid sinker will hold bottom, but for rougher surf, upgrade to a Sputnik sinker to stay in the strike zone.

Black Drum, Redfish & the Bull Run

October also marks the start of the fall redfish and black drum push. You can expect to find slot and overslot reds cruising the troughs during early morning and late evening tides. Fresh cut mullet, blue crab chunks and shrimp are top choices for these bruisers. Use heavier gear—10 to 12 ft. surf rods with 30-40 lb. leader—to handle the powerful runs of these fish.

Big black drum begin to show up in similar areas, often mixing in with redfish schools or holding near structure like rock piles or trough drop-offs.

Bonus Species and Bait Movements

October’s mullet run continues strong through much of the month, attracting predators like bluefish, jack crevalle, Spanish mackerel, and even snook into the surf zone. Keep a casting setup ready—silver spoons, jerkbaits, and Got-Cha plugs are excellent for tossing into bait pods and explosive surface activity.

Final Cast

October surf fishing on the Space Coast is all about transition and opportunity. Cooler weather, baitfish migrations and the early arrival of game fish make this month a favorite among beach anglers and guides alike. Whether you’re targeting pompano on light tackle or soaking cut bait for big reds, October is a month full of surprises and solid action.

Book a local guide like Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters or grab your gear and hit the sand. Fall fishing is just getting started!

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672