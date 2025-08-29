Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – September 2025

One of best times of year to catch snook in the surf! September and October hold the combination title with the peak of the mullet run along the Space Coast. Throughout East Central Florida, mullet and other baitfish will be pouring down the beaches. With that being said, the predatory fish including snook and tarpon will be acrobatically attacking this once-a-year phenomenon.

Depending on the annual waves of migratory mullet, each week will hold alternating peaks of heightened fish activity. The preferred method for targeting snook in the surf will be a gorilla style surf fishing approach: armed with a single casting rod in the 7- to 8-foot range and reel sizes in the 4000 to 5000 series. This light and mobile attack leads to a strategy that gives the angler freedom to move along the shores with ease. Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters employs this method with our clients to catch snook, jack and tarpon while actively fishing for pompano and whiting.

Swim baits, jigs, plugs and live bait are the preferred choice when rigging your light tackle casting rods. Oftentimes, I will begin my search for targeted areas by approaching several beaches and looking for crashing birds, exploding baitfish or surging snook crashing the shores. One of the beauties of this specific fishery is the fact it can be so visual with the sight of aerialist snook and tarpon leaping from the water. This sight can be easily depicted, making for a focused attack easier to come by. Shark fishing charters will be a big hit this time of year, too, as the heightened activity creates opportunity for feeding sharks.

Not only will the snook and tarpon be in full swing, but we also start to see pompano pushing into Brevard County waters. The real pompano activity doesn’t start to heat up until November, but some of the first schools may appear on northern beaches. Pompano rigs with clam and crab flavored Fishbites tipped with fresh shrimp or sandfleas will hold success for most catches.

