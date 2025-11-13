By Bucky Buchstaber

When I first asked myself the simple but powerful question, “What do I have in my hand that can do good in the world?” I was holding a fly rod. That moment marked the humble beginning of what would become Fly Fishing Collaborative (FFC) — a nonprofit organization that today mobilizes the global fly-fishing community to combat human trafficking and poverty through sustainable, life-changing solutions.

What started as a personal conviction and a fly rod has grown into a worldwide movement, using the passion and generosity of anglers to bring hope, food security and protection to some of the world’s most vulnerable populations. The mission of FFC is as clear as the waters its community wades in: Fish well. Do good.

At its core, we exist to connect the love of fly fishing with a greater cause. While casting dry flies to rising trout may seem worlds away from the battle against human trafficking, FFC proves that beauty, adventure and justice can intersect.

Human trafficking is often fueled by a lack of options — particularly in the form of food insecurity. According to UNICEF, food scarcity is among the top drivers of human trafficking globally. Desperation leads families and children to fall prey to the false promises of traffickers, who exploit the vulnerable under the guise of opportunity.

Recognizing this root cause, FFC took action in a way that reflects the spirit of the fly-fishing community: creatively, sustainably and relationally. FFC’s flagship initiative is the building of sustainable aquaponic farms — systems that combine fish farming (aquaculture) with vegetable cultivation (hydroponics). These farms provide a consistent source of protein and produce, empowering safe homes, orphanages and rural communities to feed themselves, generate income and reduce vulnerability to trafficking. To date, FFC has built aquaponic farms in more than 10 countries, including Kenya, Thailand, the Dominican Republic and Belize. Each farm is tailored to the needs and climate of the community it serves.

These are not handouts; they are hand-ups, designed to offer long-term stability and independence. One farm in Southeast Asia supports a home for kids rescued from brothels and sex trafficking rings, providing not only food but also therapeutic work and vocational training. Another, in a remote African village, serves an orphanage that helps prevent children from falling victim to traffickers in the first place. These are places where food becomes more than sustenance — it becomes freedom.

Fly fishers are no strangers to patience, persistence and care for the environment. FFC taps into this spirit, inviting guides, outfitters, fly shops and anglers to become advocates for justice through fundraising expeditions, gear collaborations, awareness campaigns and, I’m happy to say, Fly Fusion’s Trout Tour.

FFC turns passion into action and is excited to take part in this year’s Trout Tour in our “Fish Well. Do Good.” segment. The film tour brings together breathtaking cinematography, meaningful narratives and the shared love of fly fishing. Our two films in the tour capture the essence of what FFC is all about: fishing well and doing good.

This is not about charity for charity’s sake. It’s about partnership, dignity and creating lasting change through mutual respect and collaboration. Every product sold, every guided trip that donates a portion of its proceeds, and every film screened in the Trout Tour adds another drop to a growing ripple of impact.

And it all started with a simple question.

I never imagined that my fly rod would be the tool that helped build fish farms, fund safe homes and rescue children. But that’s the power of asking: “What do I have in my hand that can do good in the world?”

Maybe it’s a fly rod. Maybe it’s a camera, a business, a platform or a skill. FFC’s story invites us all to consider what we’ve been given — and how we might use it to bring life, freedom and hope to others.

So the next time you tie on a fly, step into a cold river or share a story at the fly shop, remember this: You can fish well. And you can do good.