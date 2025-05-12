Fishing for Kids 20th Anniversary Tournament Nets Record Turnout and Support for UF Health Children’s Hospital

The 20th annual Fishing for Kids Saltwater Trout Tournament made waves at Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Fla., reeling in a record-breaking 110 boats on Saturday, April 26, for a day of sunshine, sport, and community giving.

With blue skies and a steady breeze, anglers of all ages cast their lines in support of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, raising over $83,000 to fund life-saving research, medical equipment, and patient-focused services.

The weekend celebration began with a Friday night low country boil, building excitement for Saturday’s full day on the water. After reeling in their best catches, participants gathered for a fish fry hosted by UF Health Shands engineers, followed by a spirited raffle and awards ceremony.

2025 Tournament Winners:

1st Place: Boat 39 – Remediation Specialists (Norma Lope & Matt Herndon): 12.93 lbs.

Young anglers also joined the excitement, earning trophies and prizes in the kids’ category and fostering the next generation of fishing enthusiasts and community supporters.

A Heartfelt Thanks to Our Sponsors

Presenting Sponsors:

D&C Foods, WH Construction, WW Gay

Star Sponsors:

Brasfield & Gorrie, OEC Business Interiors, Sciens Building Solutions

Miracle Sponsors:

Affiliated Engineers Inc., Ajax, BBI Construction, CED Raybro, DH Pace, Dowling Signs, In memory of J. Jones, Merrill Lynch, Nelson & Company, Resa Power, Scorpio, TKE, Tom Barrow, Trane

Champion Sponsors:

CDW – Healthcare, CIS, Duct Doctors

Hope Sponsors:

MDM Commercial, Miller Electric, Momar Inc., MTA, National Fire Stopping Solutions, Remediation Specialists, Southern Waters Company, UniFirst

Thanks to the outstanding commitment of anglers, sponsors, and volunteers, the 2025 tournament celebrated two decades of impact and generosity—ensuring a healthier future for the children served by UF Health.