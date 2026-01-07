Fishing Forecast: Folly Beach Pier January 2026

by Jacob Cynar, Contributing Writer

There is no better place to catch your first fish of 2026 than the Folly Beach Fishing Pier. In January and the other cooler months, most anglers will be targeting the black drums that hangout near the pier. Fishing on the Folly Beach Fishing Pier in January can be a peaceful and Zen experience for the anglers that choose to brave the winter chill. Anglers can sometimes find themselves as the only person on the pier, besides our resident birds looking for a quick bite of your bait. The black drum are always biting at the Folly Beach Fishing Pier however, you may need to switch up your strategy to land one in the cooler temperatures.

With cooler water temperatures, the black drum and other fish become less aggressive and are more deliberate in what they bite at. An easy method for targeting these fish is to set up a bottom rig with heavy sinkers. Black drum are typically fans of shrimp, especially live shrimp that scent can attract them from the deeper waters. The other thing to bring, and possibly the most important, is patience. The black drum bite is already subtle but with the winter temperatures they will be even slower to react to your bait. I recommend setting your rig up near the pier pilings and be willing to move around to different pilings if one is not producing.

The Folly Beach Fishing Pier is a great place to bring the family and enjoy the cool Charleston weather. While you are at the pier, rent a rod, catch a fish, and create memories that will last a lifetime. It is a super unique experience to be the only one fishing at the Folly Beach Fishing Pier and it is made even cooler to land a winter black drum. Come out and enjoy the peace and serenity that January at the Folly Beach Fishing Pier has to offer. Finally have a Happy New Year from all of us here at the Folly Beach Fishing Pier

Jacob Cynar, Operations Manager II

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

101 E Arctic Ave, Folly Beach, SC, 29439

843-762-9516 • Jacob.Cynar@ccprc.com