By: Dan Carns

Chuck and Pat Downs of Walk the Dog Charters and the Fish Talk series are pleased to announce the 5th Annual PICC 2026 Free Fishing Seminar Series. These free fishing seminars are to be held every Saturday for the entire month of February 2026. New this year there is also an additional Woman Angler series on the first Saturday in March!

The Fish Talk series is a monthly meeting graciously held at the Pine Island Community Church (PICC). Due to the popularity of the winter fishing seminars we are moving to a larger venue while continuing to support the church and their amazing community outreach and mission. The owners of the Eagles Nest restaurant, Tami Sagar and Yovan Santiestebanaare, have generously offered the seminars series a larger, more visible (to the public) location on Stingfellow Rd. This is an exciting opportunity as we will have to ability to show case Beavertail Skiffs fishing kayaks with ample room for information tables as well as hands on demonstration areas.

Of course, these seminars are focused on catching fish! We have an excellent selection of Captains, Guides, and industry leaders lined up to share what techniques, lures, rods and reels and fishing line that works for them and well as experts in backwater, offshore, nearshore, freshwater and kayak fishing. We are primarily focusing each seminar on catching the three main fish species, snook, redfish and spotted sea trout as well as offshore fish but as these discussions are always participant driven, we will address all the various species brought to us. There will also be presentations on typical baits, how to catch and store bait, appropriate hooks and artificial lures.

Each seminar will feature 2 hours of presentation, followed by another hour for question and answers or demonstrations. Every seminar will have door prizes, including the chance to win free guided fishing trips!

These free fishing feminars are only possible through the generous donations of the following people and companies as well as additional sponsors as we continue to receive support from the local community.

Eagles Nest Restaurant and Bar, Beavertail Skiffs, Pine Island Bait and Tackle, Lehr’s Economy Tackle, Get Perk’d, Schuman Insurance, Richard Cabral, Paul Baymore, Marion Horgan, Kent Kolegue, Fishin-dips Kayak, Gulf Coast Kayak, Walk the Dog Charters and Freedom Waters Foundation.

This year features a Woman Angler seminar, March 7th, presented by well known Captain and guide Debbie Hanson and co-presenter Gabriella MaGrath. Debbie is also the Coordinator for the Freedom Waters Foundation and will include its mission and purpose during her presentation. This seminar will focus on beginner tactics for fresh and saltwater followed by Q&A and knot tying.

Any and all contributions from our donation buckets will entirely benefit the Pine Island Community Church and their PICC Food Pantry and HUGS Free Lunch Programs.

Where: Eagles Nest Restaurant, 10880 Stringfellow Rd, Bokeelia, FL.

When: February 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th and March 7th.

Time: 8:30-10:30am followed by demos and hands on Q&A.

Please bring a chair and enjoy any or all of these free seminars!

It’s A Wild World- Get Out There!

@paddlinandfishin

Dan Carns