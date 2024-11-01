Fishing Tampa Bay in November By: Capt. George Hastick

When November rolls around, fishing in Tampa Bay transforms into an exciting adventure. The weather cools down, and so do the waters, making it the perfect time to cast your line. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or just starting out, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to reel in some fantastic fish this month.

In November, Tampa Bay is alive with various fish species. Redfish are school up, making them a popular target for many fishermen. These beauties are just fun to catch, since they never give up. Speckled trout are another highlight this month. They thrive in the cooler waters and can be found near grass flats and shell beds along with the redfish. Don’t forget about snook, as they can still be caught regularly during November, especially around areas that have good water movement like jetties and bridges.

Tampa Bay has countless fishing spots, but some are more fruitful in November. The shallow waters near the mangroves can be gold mines for catching redfish and snook. The flats around Weedon Island and the areas near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge also yield good catches. Keep an eye open in your wake when you are running the edges of the flats, because you might see some pompano jumping out of the water. If you do, go back to that area and fan cast some pompano jigs, and you might get rewarded with some tasty fish. Also, keep an eye out for cobia cruising under manatees along the bridge pilings, range markers and channel markers. They will readily take a live bait like pinfish or threadfin under a cork, along with many artificial baits like Saltwater Assassin Artemis soft plastic swim bait. If you’re up for a little adventure, consider heading out to the deeper waters where you might hook a grouper or snapper around the channel edges and the bridges. Remember, gag grouper are catch and release only, but they are a fun fight!

November brings a change in the weather, and that can play a big role in your fishing success. The temperatures start to cool down, usually ranging from the mid-60s in the morning to mid-to-high 70s during the day. This scenario leads fish to become more active, as they prepare for the Winter months.

Using the right fishing techniques can make a noticeable difference. For redfish, try sight fishing with lures in shallow waters. Cast past the fish and reel in slowly to avoid spooking them, but never reel at them. When targeting speckled trout, a twitch retrieve can work wonders, or a shrimp under a popping cork. Give your lure or popping cork a few quick jerks and then pause–this imitates a wounded bait, and the splashing of the cork will attract their attention.

Fishing in Tampa Bay during November offers an unforgettable experience, from the thrill of the catch to the stunning views of the Bay. With a little preparation and the right mindset, you can enjoy some of the best fishing of the year!