Fishing the Second Shift

Now that we have made the transition from spring to out right summer, it’s not uncommon to have the temps climb into the middle or upper 90s during the heat of the day. This is the time of year that I really like to get the boat loaded and start the trip late in the afternoon, and fish well into the night. Depending on what you are fishing for, or where you are fishing, be it ocean or inside, there is always a night bite going on. Some of the more mature fish could be spooked and hunker down during daylight boat traffic hours, only to put the feed bag on after the sun goes down.

This is a great time to spend some of quality time with the family, and get the most enjoyment out of your boat.

Make sure that the kids, and/or wife have the proper clothing and outer shell, as a late afternoon thunderstorm is not out of the question. Maybe a thin jacket is a good idea as the temps will fall after the sun goes down. Depending on how late you stay, the dew will fall and make everything moist and cool. The main thing to make the boat a family investment is to make sure everyone has fun. It is a lot of fun just watching what will show up under the lights at night, and quality bites are just an added bonus. Make sure everyone has their own headlamp so the can see how to rig and gaff.

On the subject of lights, I have to give this tidbit of info to all: A Hydra Glow light is one of the best of all investments for this night time fishing. Regardless if you fish in the Gulf Stream, sound, in the river (or lake) at night, by all means put the Hydra Glow out and just sit back and watch as the highway of life comes directly to your stern. To do it right, put a 4 or 6 oz. sinker on the opposite end of the power cord, and lower the Hydra Glow down five feet. First the bait will show, then the slightly larger predators will show, then, without a warning, that bait at the edge of the dark water (just beyond the light) gets crashed, and it’s game on! There is something about this high intensity (green) light that draws fish, like your porch light draws moths and other bugs.

I like a little chum as well, either on the top and/or on the bottom to sweeten it up a bit. Sharks can be an issue if you have too much chum out. You don’t want to feed them, you just want to let everyone know where you are, and that it’s dinnertime. This small chum will draw the bait as well as the light, so keep the sabiki going, and by all means, put a (live) squid out just beyond the light; and put a (live) squid down 20-50 feet deep. The first wahoo I ever caught from an anchored up boat was at night, and believe me, it’s a rush to catch these big aggressive fish in the dark. Keep a clean deck, as you do not want to trip over something trying to maneuver around the boat while connected to a large fish.

I will close with this: Make a good basket dinner like sandwiches and chips for the family, and go out to enjoy the cool temps and hot fishing of the second shift. This is getting the optimal use out of your investment called a boat.

All the best fishing,

Capt. Tim Barefoot

https://barefootcatsandtackle.com/