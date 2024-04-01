By Charles Humphrey III

It’s Spring as I sit here in Asheville, NC typing a few words for Angler Magazine about “Fishing with a Musician.” The rivers are currently full of trout. The guided trips have been excellent in the three states we work in: North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia, but alas I’m inside on the computer. Some days it’s like that. FWAM is a program started by my friend and fellow musician Arthur Hancock IV. It benefits the nonprofit organization CAN’D AID. This is their mission statement: “Can’d Aid is a nationally recognized nonprofit that rallies volunteers from all walks of life to build thriving communities. Through our unique integrated approach, we distribute water, provide access and opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors; and protect and restore the environment. Fueled by people power and in direct response to evolving community needs, our programs create transformational impact.”

When I told Arthur I was contributing an article to angler magazine he offered this quote, “Fishing with a Musician was created to connect musicians who are also anglers with their fans through one of a kind experiences, and Charles is a perfect participant as he is passionate about both. Can’d Aid is grateful for Beast Coast Anglers participation supporting “Fishing with a Musician” and we are excited to continue the fundraiser in 2024. I am grateful to have gotten to fish with Charles and play music with him and his willingness to participate in “Fishing with a Musician” will have a lasting impact. Fishing with Charles is fun, and I encourage anyone from beginner to seasoned angler to book with him and enjoy a day on the water with a truly passionate guide.”

Beast Coast Anglers is proud to participate as an official guide service for the program. Some of the musicians we have worked with in the program are Abby Bryant (Abby Bryant & The Echoes), Mimi Naja (Fruition), Robert Greer (Town Mountain), Wyatt Ellis, and the list goes on! After a day of drifting on the boat and catching trout, the experience usually wraps up with an impromptu jam session or performance by the featured artist. I believe this is a great program for a good cause.

Thanks for the opportunity to spotlight this program. We are proud to give back to the angler community by connecting music lovers and anglers while raising money for a good cause. Please visit CAN’D AID’s website and the Beast Coast Anglers site for more info or to book your next guided adventure!

Links : Fly Fishing – Beast Coast Anglers LLC | Can’d Aid – candaid.org

Owner Beast Coast Anglers LLC, Grammy award-winning songwriter/ producer, Western States 100 endurance ultra run finisher, Kentucky Colonel, North Carolina Music Hall of Fame member, touring musician in the Asheville, NC based group Songs From The Road Band, and father of two. Charles’ two foremost passions in life are spreading joy through music and fly fishing.