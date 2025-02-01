Fishing with Dad

By: Caitlyn Gatrell

To those that tune in for fishing tips and stories of mine, thank you for your support over the last couple years! I feel it’s only right that I make this month’s article a special one. I dedicate this one to my father, Steve, who taught me a lot about fishing growing up. My Dad unfortunately passed away right before this last Christmas, and one of my ways to honor him is to remember his love for the ocean and fishing, and how he shared that with me.

Over the years, my Dad had a 22ft Cobia boat that brought lots of memories, laughter, and smiles. We spent countless hours anchoring up to Caxambas in Marco Island, exploring the islands, participating in water sports, swimming, and of course, fishing. My Dad’s favorite bait was the classic – live shrimp. We caught plenty of species out there, and some of my favorite fishing memories with him were catching sharks. He would always be so proud seeing his little girl reeling in sharks bigger than me!

I remember snorkeling around the islands with him, seeing plenty of fish and even little critters like baby octopus, sea urchins, clams, and more. We would see dolphins and manatees there all the time, and he’d often have me get on his back and we’d swim out to get a closer look.

We had multiple pets that we’d take out with us over the years, and we would tire each other out! I remember hearing the stories of us all sleeping on the way back in. But not always, sometimes I would be in the captain’s seat, with my dad guiding me on how to drive back to the ramp.

I also remember the days when we would fish on land. We had a few spots: the Caxambas boat ramp, the Collier boat ramp, the Jolly Marco bridge, and the Bonita Beach Causeway. These spots have been stapled into my mind, filled with unending memories.

My dad taught me a lot about fishing, especially the old school way. But he also taught me patience and perseverance. He also shared his love for the outdoors, marine life, and the ocean. Seeing his love for nature ignited a spark in me as I followed in his footsteps. To this day, the outdoors holds a special place in my heart, and now that my Dad is no longer here, it’s even more precious to me. If only I could go fishing with him one more time, but I know he is here with me in spirit. And I bet he’s probably having plenty of tight lines up there!

Until we meet again Dad. I love you!