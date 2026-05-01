Product Spotlight: Fishooz Fishing Shoes

Dryshod waterproof footwear has launched a new line of fishing footwear called Fishooz. It consists of three series of shoes, Sunwashed, Sunbrella, and my favorite, the

Dryrun series. All the styles are built on a sneaker platform for stability and comfort, featuring a molded-in shank for arch support and a breathable Airmesh lining. They have a lightweight and durable Dureva TM outsole with a grippy Starliner tread for unsurpassed traction in rough conditions. They are all fully buoyant, so if one goes overboard, there’s no worry. The models with eyelets or vent ports are made of rust-resistant metal, so your shoes stay looking great, and they all have removable liners.

The Sunwashed series is a water-repellent, nylon/cotton-blend canvas deck-style shoe. It is the lighter duty of the three, but a very stylish shoe built for being on the boat.

The Sunbrella series, the name says it all. Sunbrella material is completely colorfast and saltwater-resistant. They build T-tops with this material, so you know these shoes are up to the task and will last in marine environments. Both the Sunwashed and the Sunbrella series offer slip-on or laced options.

My favorite, the Dryrun series, comes only in a slip-on version, in either a shoe or ankle boot style, to keep it waterproof. They are 100% completely waterproof, made of neoprene and natural rubber. The Airmesh lining makes all these shoes very comfortable for all-day fishing/boating. I have made the Dryrun series my go-to shoe for my charters because they keep my feet dry and comfortable all day, even after throwing the cast net in the morning.

Here is the link for their website: www.dryshodusa.com/fishooz. You can use the store locator or order directly. They are also in many of the Bass Pro Shops.