Fleur de Lis Wins the 2026 Florida Panhandle Billfish Series

In a tight contest, Fleur de Lis came out on top to win the 3rd annual Florida Panhandle Billfish Series. The Hatteras 63 GT, based in nearby Orange Beach, Alabama, fished all three events of the Emerald Coast series, developed to highlight the big-game fishing opportunities off Florida’s Panhandle. The competition includes three prestigious tournaments which started with the 55th Annual Pensacola International Billfish Tournament. The 24th Annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic at Sandestin was the second leg and the series concluded with the 4th Annual Bay Point Billfish Open in Panama City Beach.

Fleur de Lis released a blue marlin in Pensacola, followed by a slam in the ECBC (blue and white marlin, plus sailfish). The series trophy was secured with another blue, two whites and one sailfish released in the Bay Point Open. Contestants earn extra points for slams (three or more billfish species released during the event) and for competing in all three tournaments.

Fleur de Lis is owned by Jim Painter. Team members included Conner Pellerin, Nate Dennis, Matt Cosci, Payton Berry, Grey Smith, Parker Smith, with Capt. Jacob Provo and mates Landen Tindal, Griffen Slaughter, Nick Knoepflein and Burke Day.

“Due to the unique scoring system for the Series, Fleur de Lis was able to maximize points and achieve the win,” says FPBS Executive Director Bert Merritt. “They had the right fish at the right time and put in the extra effort to fish all three events. Promoting all three tournaments and encouraging participation is the main goal of the series and that difference put Fleur de Lis over the top.” The team won a perpetual custom trophy, a $10,000 cash award and Miller Lite Beer for a year for its efforts.

It Just Takes Time owner Nick Pratt and his family team were a close second overall. The boat skipped the Pensacola International but tallied seven blue marlin, three whites and one sailfish at the ECBC, good for second-place release team overall. The next week at the Bay Point Open, the team took top release honors by scoring six blue marlin, two whites and sails apiece. Capt. Myles Colley, runs the 74 Viking, also based in Orange Beach.

Briar Patch was third overall in the series standings. The team won the Bay Point Open with a weighed 582.5-pound blue marlin (angler Brantley Adams) and also recorded three blue marlin and one white releases to augment three blues released during the ECBC. The Destin-based 74 Viking is run by Capt. Corey Hurst.

A-Game Hydration Beverages is the Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 FPBS. Miller Lite sponsors the Florida Man Captain’s Award. To learn more about the Florida Panhandle Billfish Series, please visit: www.fishfpbs.com