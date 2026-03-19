FLIP Your Fishing Kayak | DEEP WATER Re-Entry

How To Do A Deep Water Re-Entry, As Demonstrated By Chad Hoover | Today’s fishing kayaks are built for stability, but, at some point, the inevitable will occur, and you will find yourself in the water with a capsized kayak. The same attributes providing stability — width, volume and pontoon-shaped hulls — also make them difficult to flip and climb back into.

Re-entry though, also known as self-rescue, is a skill every paddler should have at their disposal. In this video, Chad Hoover shows us a deep water re-entry technique most kayak anglers can use