Florida Anglers Cheer Potential 39-Day Atlantic Red Snapper Season After Years of Short Closures

Anglers and fishing charter operators along Florida’s Atlantic coast are celebrating a major step toward a longer recreational Atlantic red snapper season in 2026, potentially ending years of very short seasons under federal limits.

For over a decade, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has restricted Florida’s Atlantic red snapper season to just a few days — sometimes none at all — frustrating local fishermen and coastal businesses.

In February 2026, NOAA opened a 25-day public comment period on Florida’s proposal that would allow Southeast states to set their own seasons, giving Florida the chance to expand its window to approximately 39 days from Memorial Day through June, plus select weekends in the fall.

Local charter owners say the extended season could boost coastal economies, benefiting charter boats, tackle shops, fuel docks and restaurants.

The final decision — which would only affect recreational fishing and charter operations — will come after NOAA reviews public input.