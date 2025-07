caught this 4lbs Bowfin in Tomoka River, Daytona Beach.

Caught in the upper Tomoka River on a swim bait. One of the most underrated and one of the best fighting native fresh water fish in North America Caught Monday, July 7th, 11am. You land one of these, you’re in for a good fight all the way, until you eventually get them off the hook! They are thriving in the back waters right now. You could also lend them some cut mullet!