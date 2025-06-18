Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 11th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament of the Florida Keys!

On June 7th with winds out of the east, ninety anglers boarded 30 boats for the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 11th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament presented by Townsend Plumbing. The combined weight of three fish would decide the winners in this one-day fishing event. When the weigh scales closed at 5PM on Saturday, captain TJ Zinkand aboard his boat, Heavy Guns would be in the winner’s circle. Anglers Leah Maurer, Zyla Zinkand and Samantha Ellis from Key Largo FL along with Jenny Nopp of Islamorada, FL would weigh 3 fish totaling 30.1 pounds. First place tiaras and trophies, sponsored by Townsend Plumbing and bouquets of roses were awarded to the winners along with a large travel bag full of valuable prizes from local merchants and a check for $3,000.00. Captain TJ received a Pasta Pantaleo print and mate Gage Nopp took home a brand-new fishing rod. Jenny’s 21.4-pound dolphin would be the largest of the tournament, netting her a Tackle Center of Islamorada sponsored check for $1,000.00 along with the Depaula Jewelers gold sailfish pendant.

Team Angler Eddy’s with captain Eddy Cabrera and mate Cole Tristram, anglers Maegan Cabrera, Jess Ball, Pam Simon, Peyton Sujat all from Tavernier, FL took second place. They received trophies sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales and Yamaha Outboards, along with a travel bag full of items donated by local businesses and a check for 1500.00. The team weighed in three fish for a total of 23.8 pounds.

Captain Mike Mason aboard his charter boat Time Out with mate Jeremy Sizemore led anglers Lauren Marciano from Sunrise, FL fishing with Jenny Mason and Morada Mason of Islamorada, FL to the Angler Eddy’s sponsored third place awards. Morada weighed a 4.8 pounder to win the Junior Angler Award, a stunning David Wirth hand carved mahogany fishhook sculpture on a fossil coral and cherry wood base and a tiara. Even taking “time out” to catch a Blue Marlin the team was able to weigh two more dolphin, 14.3 and 4.0 for a total of 23.1 pounds taking home a bag full of goodies and a check for $1,000.00

Prizes, packages and trophies were awarded to the top 10 teams. Inverness FL residents Kristin Powell, Candace Everett, Allison Liles and Hanna Barkley along with Tiffany Williams of Key Largo, FL won 4th place for with a total of 15.4 pounds aboard the Nuff Said. Fifth place team Redneck Waterbed II with Dawn DeBrule and Jessica Morris from Key Largo, FL and Bridget Butterfield of Lakewood, FL weighed in a total of 19.1 pounds. Team Legasea anglers Jamie Pizer, Jessica Serota, Brittany White from Tavernier, FL and Islamorada residents Amanda Casanave and Amber Martens took 6th place with 18.3 pounds.

7th and 8th place would be a tie. Keys residents Stephanie Townsend, Sammatha O’Connor, Rachel Ruby, Mary Houston and Brenda Marshall weighed three fish at 3:58 totaling 15.1 pounds to take 7th place. Four minutes later angler Beth Courtney from Loxahatchee, FL fishing on High Life would weigh her three fish that also totaled 15.1 pounds. The ties are broken on time of weighing so High Life took 8th place. Okeechobee Florida resident Brandi Drapal weighed three fish for a total of 14.5 pounds for a 9th place finish for Natural II. Tournament director Dianne Harbaugh from Tavernier, FL fishing with her Georgia friends Ashley Jones and Christi Hodges aboard the Five J’s weighed three fish for a total of 13.4 pounds taking 10th place.

The tournament kicked off at the Florida Keys Elks Lodge on Friday, with a boat load of shrimp from Shrimp Improvement Systems. The Catch in Key Largo catered passed hors d’oeuvres, and other appetizers at the for the kickoff, culminating with the awards dinner on Saturday. The awards ceremony that was fit for the Queens of the fishing world. “The Elks have such worthy charities that this event will help to support including the kids therapy van and a summer camp for local students”, said tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “The success of this event was the result of a lot of hard work from a great team of people who all came together and put on a tremendous show.” A cooler full of alcohol was awarded to the lucky raffle ticket holder and the evening concluded with a silent auction, which was once again filled with items from our great community. The Elk’s Lodge is looking forward to a bigger and better event next year.

If you would like to become a member or for more information on the Elks and the charities they support visit the web site at www.floridakeyselks.com or stop by at mile marker 92.6 on the bayside.