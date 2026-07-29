Florida Regular Lobster Season Opens August 6: Everything You Need to Know



Florida’s highly anticipated 2026 Regular Spiny Lobster Season officially opens Thursday, August 6, giving divers and snorkelers across the state another opportunity to harvest one of Florida’s most sought-after seafood delicacies.

Following the popular two-day mini season, the regular season offers a much longer window for recreational and commercial harvesters to enjoy lobster season throughout the Sunshine State.

Know the Rules Before You Go

Before heading out on the water, be sure you’re familiar with Florida’s lobster regulations. Recreational harvesters must possess a valid Florida saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit unless exempt.

Some of the most important regulations include:

Season: August 6 through March 31

Daily Recreational Bag Limit: 6 lobsters per person per day in most Florida waters

Minimum Size: Carapace must measure more than 3 inches, measured in the water.

Egg-Bearing Lobsters: Harvesting egg-bearing (berried) female lobsters is prohibited.

Harvest Methods: Lobsters must be taken by hand, with a bully net, or other legal methods. Spearing or hooking lobsters is not allowed.

Special regulations apply in areas such as Biscayne National Park, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, so always check local rules before diving.

Safety Comes First

Opening week can be one of the busiest times on Florida’s waterways. Whether you’re diving from a boat or snorkeling from shore, always display the required dive flag, remain aware of boat traffic, and never exceed your experience level.

Boaters should also slow down around divers and observe all no-wake zones and navigation rules.

Respect the Resource

Florida’s spiny lobster fishery is one of the most successful in the world because of responsible management and conservation. Measuring lobsters before harvesting, releasing undersized or egg-bearing lobsters unharmed, and respecting marine habitats helps ensure healthy lobster populations for future seasons.

Good luck this season, and enjoy one of Florida’s favorite summer traditions!

For complete regulations, license information, and updates, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) before your trip.