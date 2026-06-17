Florida student’s art wins Best of Show in Fish Art Contest!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in collaboration with Wildlife Forever, is proud to recognize Sebastian Romo for his outstanding achievement in the 2026 Fish Art Contest. Sebastian was named the Florida freshwater winner for grades 7-9 in April and advanced to the national competition, where he earned second place in the national grades 7-9 division before going on to receive Best of Show. Best of Show is the contest’s highest overall honor, recognizing the most exceptional artwork submitted across all grade levels.

The Florida Fish Art Contest is a free educational program that invites students in kindergarten through 12th grade to combine art, science and conservation by creating illustrations of native fish species in their natural habitats. Participants learn about the fish they depict, including their habitat, diet and role in Florida’s aquatic ecosystems, to develop a deeper appreciation for the state’s fisheries and natural resources.

Sebastian’s award-winning artwork impressed judges at both the state and national levels, earning him a place among the contest’s top young artists. Follow his work on Instagram @sebastianinthewild and on his website, Sebastianinthewild.com. Congratulations Sebastian!

The FWC will host the Fish Art Contest again next year. Learn more about the Florida Fish Art Contest and how you can participate next year at MyFWC.com/Education.