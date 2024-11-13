Florida’s Chain Pickerel

In the northern parts of our great country, anglers enjoy chasing down enormous pike and elusive musky. We Floridians don’t usually give this toothy family of fish a second thought since the lake monsters of the north are nowhere to be found in our waters.

There is, however, a smaller cousin of northern pike and musky that Florida anglers willing to do a little searching can have the pleasure of fishing for, the chain pickerel. Chain pickerel are found statewide and most often inhabit densely vegetated areas of ponds, swamps and rivers. These predatory fish are solitary hunters that prowl the shallows in search of small minnows and shad. The chain pickerel’s lightning-fast strikes and long snake-like body make for an exhilarating battle on lighter tackle. The best place to start in terms of selecting baits would be to go with small Rapala jerkbaits and crankbaits, topwater plugs and spinnerbaits. To be able to fully appreciate the fight in these feisty predators, a good rod and reel set up would be a medium-light action spinning rod paired with a 2,500 to 3,000 size spinning reel spooled up with 10- to 20-pound braided line. Don’t be surprised, however, if these toothy fish cut you off on occasion. Their mouths are full of needle-sharp teeth that can tear through fishing line, and your fingers, very easily.

If you are looking to gain some recognition for your chain pickerel, be sure to check out the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s big catch program, which gives well-earned recognition to large fish of a number of species caught in Florida. In terms of chain pickerel, any fish 3 pounds and heavier will qualify for this program. Also, as I always like to remind anglers across Florida, these fish are a native species to our state and deserve our respect when fishing for them. Try to return fish unharmed to the water as quickly as possible to ensure your catch can continue to grow and carry on the population so our children after us can have the chance to catch these magnificent fish.

If you are looking for local Florida companies to buy your gear from, be sure to check out Razor Baits, Gill Reaper Lures, and Vexan Fishing Rods. Local companies such as these have been developed by Florida anglers like yourself. Their passion for our sport is more than just a weekend hobby; it’s a way of life.